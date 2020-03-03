App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra spends Rs 1.51 lakh cr out of Rs 4 lakh cr income on salary, pension: Ajit Pawar

There was no reason for the state to revert to the old pension scheme, said the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A sum of Rs 1.51 lakh crore out of Maharashtra's total annual income of Rs 4 lakh crore is spent on salaries of staff and pensions, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

He also said there was no reason for the state to revert to the old pension scheme.

"The Central and state governments in 2005 took a considerate decision to shift to the National Pension Scheme and there is no reason to go back to the old pension scheme. We will continue with the new pension scheme," he said.

Close

"Maharashtra already has an annual burden of paying Rs 1.51 lakh in salaries and pensions to 24 lakh people. The total income, including borrowings, is Rs 4 lakh crore. If we revert to the old pension scheme, in the future, we will end up only paying salaries and will have no funds for any other work," he added.

related news

Giving a break-up of the 24 lakh people in the salary and pension fold, Pawar said there are 5.50 lakh state employees, nine lakh semi-state government employees, 7.50 lakh people under the old pension scheme and two lakh under the new pension scheme.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.