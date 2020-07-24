App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra set up committee to frame solar power policy in state

The high-power panel is headed by the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said in a statement on Friday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra Energy Department has set up a committee to frame a solar power policy for the state.

The high-power panel is headed by the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said in a statement on Friday.

The committee will frame a comprehensive solar power policy with an aim to reduce dependence on thermal power and clear solar projects speedily through a single-window system, the minister said.

Close

A separate company would be established for providing land for solar power projects with the creation of land bank, Raut said.

Chairpersons and Managing Directors of state power utilities Mahavitaran, Mahapareshan and Mahanirmiti and Director General of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) are members of the committee while deputy secretary/ joint secretary from the Energy Department is the member secretary, he said.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #solar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.