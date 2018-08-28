App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra sends medicines, drinking water to flood-affected Kerala

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government handed over 86 types of medicines including those used to treat diabetes and blood pressure, apart from drinking water, to flood-affected Kerala, state Health Minister Deepak Sawant said.

He added that a team of experts would also be going to the southern state to spray pesticides and insect deterrents.

"The fogging experts will try to ensure that there is no post-flood outbreak of diseases. We are also working on setting up makeshift primary health centres in Kerala," he said.

"We had set up teams to prepare a stock of medicines and materials such as water purification powder and drinking water containers that was required. Today, we delivered the entire package to the Kerala Medical Corporation in Thiruvananthapuram," Sawant said.

K K Shailaja Teacher, Keralas Minister of Health and Social Justice met Sawant last week and had shared the requirements of her state following the floods.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:35 am

