Maharashtra sees uptick in COVID-19 cases; authorities list 7 'districts of concern'

After a devastating second wave of COVID-19, parts of Maharashtra are once again witnessing a surge in new infections. The authorities on September 5 identified seven districts, including Pune, as regions of concern.

Additional chief secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas, in a conference chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are districts of concern, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vyas also said these districts will need special caution, especially after the 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

"The growth rate of new infections and weekly positivity rate in these districts is too high. With the Ganesh festival beginning Friday, likely to be celebrated on a large scale in these districts, there are chances of a third wave starting... The district administrations need to take utmost care," Vyas said, as per the report.

Of the 52,025 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 72 percent belong to just 5 districts -- Pune, Thane, Satara, Ahmednagar, Mumbai, Vyas said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that it was "up to the people to prevent or invite a 'third wave' of the pandemic".

He also urged people to wait for some time for the reopening of establishments, stating that the government does not want to close such places if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

The chief minister said even though the second wave of COVID-19 is "under control", there is a slight increase in the number of daily cases in the last few days.

"We have to avoid crowding...have patience. We should not be required to close the places which have been opened up now," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on September 5 reported 4,057 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.05 percent now and the fatality rate is 2.12 percent, it said.