Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra sees record increase of 8,139 in coronavirus cases

Saturday's rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before.

PTI

Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients found on Saturday which took the case tally to 2,46,600.

With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department.

Saturday's rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before.

4,360 patients were discharged on Saturday, which took to number of recovered patients to 1,36,985.

There are 99,499active cases in the state while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 09:07 pm

