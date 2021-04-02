English
Maharashtra sees highest daily count of 47827 COVID-19 cases

The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 2904076, a Health Department statement said.

PTI
April 02, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47827 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said.

first published: Apr 2, 2021 09:33 pm

