MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra sees 661 new COVID-19 cases as number of tests dips due to Diwali; 10 die

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.6 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the state health department said.

PTI
November 06, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 661 fresh coronavirus positive cases and ten fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,16,762 and the toll to 1,40,372, the state health department said.

With 896 patients being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 64,58,045, leaving the state with 14,714 active cases.

However, the new cases were recorded after testing only 70,179 samples as the number of tests decreased due to Diwali. Maharashtra has so far examined 6,31,75,053 samples.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.6 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai reported 176 new cases and four deaths, which raised the caseload to 7,58,215 and the death toll to 16,273.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Mumbai division recorded 339 fresh cases, taking the number of the cases to 17,03,506. A total of 35,604 patients have died so far due to COVID-19 in the Mumbai division.

Nashik division reported 97 cases including 64 in the Ahmednagar district. No death due to COVID-19 was reported from the Nashik region.

Pune division added 165 cases, the Kolhapur division 26, the Aurangabad division 12, the Latur division 11, the Akola division 5, and the Nagpur division 6 cases, as per the department.

Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 is as follows: Positive cases 66,16,762, deaths 1,40,372, recoveries 64,58,045, active cases 14,714, tests 6,31,75,053, tests today 70,179.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra
first published: Nov 6, 2021 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.