Maharashtra sees 661 new COVID-19 cases as number of tests dips due to Diwali; 10 die

Representative image

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 661 fresh coronavirus positive cases and ten fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,16,762 and the toll to 1,40,372, the state health department said.

With 896 patients being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 64,58,045, leaving the state with 14,714 active cases.

However, the new cases were recorded after testing only 70,179 samples as the number of tests decreased due to Diwali. Maharashtra has so far examined 6,31,75,053 samples.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.6 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai reported 176 new cases and four deaths, which raised the caseload to 7,58,215 and the death toll to 16,273.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai division recorded 339 fresh cases, taking the number of the cases to 17,03,506. A total of 35,604 patients have died so far due to COVID-19 in the Mumbai division.

Nashik division reported 97 cases including 64 in the Ahmednagar district. No death due to COVID-19 was reported from the Nashik region.

Pune division added 165 cases, the Kolhapur division 26, the Aurangabad division 12, the Latur division 11, the Akola division 5, and the Nagpur division 6 cases, as per the department.

Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 is as follows: Positive cases 66,16,762, deaths 1,40,372, recoveries 64,58,045, active cases 14,714, tests 6,31,75,053, tests today 70,179.