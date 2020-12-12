PlusFinancial Times
Maharashtra sees 4,259 new COVID-19 cases, 3,949 recoveries; 80 die

PTI
Dec 12, 2020 / 09:11 PM IST

Maharashtra on December 12 reported 4,259 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,76,699 while 80 deaths pushed the toll to 48,139, the state health department said.

A total of 3,949 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,53,922, it stated.

The state is now left with 73,542 active cases while 1,16,38,336 people have been tested so far, the department said.

first published: Dec 12, 2020 08:22 pm

