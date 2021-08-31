Maharashtra sees 4,196 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths, 4,688 recoveries

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,196 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 104 fatalities, including the highest 43 in the Pune region, while 4,688 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The new additions pushed the tally of the infections to 64,64,876, the death toll to 1,37,313 and the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 62,72,800, leaving the state with 51,238 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.03 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, he said.

Eight districts namely Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur and five municipal corporations of Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, and Amravati did not report any fresh COVID-19 case during the day.

The official said the Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 780 cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday, followed by Pune with 579 infections.

Among districts, the Pune district reported the highest number of 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Of the eight regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region saw the highest 1,789 new cases followed by 898 infections in the Nashik region.

Mumbai region reported 705 fresh infections, Kolhapur 548, Latur 190, Aurangabad 32, Akola 23 and Nagpur 11, the official said.

Of the 104 fatalities reported from the eight regions, the highest 43 were from the Pune region, followed by 32 deaths in the Mumbai region.

Notably, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection. Mumbai region saw 15 deaths, Latur seven, and Nashik six.

Aurangabad district reported one COVID-19 death, the official added. Mumbai city witnessed 323 new cases and one death while Pune city saw 277 fresh infections and one fatality, he said.

Among the 51,238 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest number of 13,515 such cases, according to the official.

Of the 62,72,800 recovered patients in the state, the highest number of 10,85,920 recoveries have been reported from the Pune district.

With 1,64,059 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 5,39,76,886, the official said.

A total of 2,91,701 people are in the home quarantine in the state and 2,121 patients are in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,64,876, new cases 4,196, total deaths 1,37,313, fresh deaths 104, total recoveries 62,72,800, active cases 51,238, total tests conducted 5,39,76,886.