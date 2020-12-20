MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra sees 3,811 new COVID-19 cases, 2,064 recoveries; 98 die

With 98 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total tally of fatalities rose to 48,746, it said.

PTI
December 20, 2020 / 08:25 PM IST

Maharashtra on December 20 reported 3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,96,518, the state health department said.

A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,83,905. The state is now left with 62,743 active cases.

A total of 1,21,19,196 people have been tested so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Dec 20, 2020 08:25 pm

