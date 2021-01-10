MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra sees 3,558 new COVID-19 cases, 2,302 recoveries; 34 die

With 62,682 new tests for coronavirus conducted in the day, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,34,01,170, the department said in a release.

PTI
January 10, 2021 / 09:21 PM IST

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,558 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 19,69,114, the state health department said.

With 34 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,061, it said.

A total of 2,302 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,63,702.

With this, the COVID-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 94.65 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.54 per cent.

With 62,682 new tests for coronavirus conducted in the day, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,34,01,170, the department said in a release.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The state is now left with 54,179 active cases.

Mumbai reported 657 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the cumulative tally of cases to 2,98,892 and the death toll to 11,186.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city, reported 1,208 new cases and 12 deaths, taking the overall number of infections to 6,75,472 and fatalities to 19,247.

The Nashik division reported 426 coronavirus positive cases during the day, including 116 cases in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 794 new cases including 275 infections in Pune city and 176 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the release said.

Latur division added 132 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, Aurangabad division 58, Akola division 236, and Nagpur division 630, including 377 cases in Nagpur city, it said.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 19,69,114, deaths 50,061, recoveries 18,63,702, active cases 54,179, total tests 1,34,01,170, tests conducted today 62,682.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Jan 10, 2021 09:20 pm

