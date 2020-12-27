Maharashtra sees 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

Representational image

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,255, it said in a statement.

A total of 2,124 patients were discharged in the state during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,09,948, it said.

The state has 59,214 active cases.

With 50,635 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Maharashtra went up to 1,25,02,554.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case recovery rate has improved to 94.29 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 2.57 per cent, the release said.

Mumbai cityreported 578 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the day, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,90,914, while the death toll rose by eight to 11,076.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, added 1,050 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 fatalities. With this, the overall case tally in the Mumbai division reached 6,56,557 while the fatality count is 19,021, the statement said.

Elsewhere, Nashik city reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, Pune 302, Pimpri Chinchwad 107, and Nagpur 255.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 19,19,550, deaths 49,255, recoveries 18,09,948, active cases 59,214, total tests 1,25,02,554, tests conducted today 50,635.