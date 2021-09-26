Maharashtra sees 3,206 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths, 3,292 recoveries

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,206 new coronavirus positive cases and 36 fatalities while 3,292 patients recovered, the health department said.

The new additions pushed the tally of infections in Maharashtra to 65,44,325 and the death toll to 1,38,870. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra stands at 63,64,027 which leaves the state with 37,860 active cases, as per the official statement.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.24 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,65,990 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra rose to 5,81,58,000.

Mumbai city reported 477 new cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections to 7,41,237 and the death toll to 16,084, the statement said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai division recorded 990 cases and seven fatalities which raised the number of cases to 16,73,025 and the toll to 35,232, it said.

Nashik division reported 819 cases including 680 in Ahmednagar district.

The Pune division logged 1,032 cases including 446 in the Pune district.

Kolhapur division added 242 fresh cases. Aurangabad division reported 33 new cases and the Latur division 70 infections including 32 in the Beed district.

Akola and Nagpur divisions in the Vidarbha region did not report any COVID-19 fatality during the day. Akola division saw five new cases and and the Nagpur division 15 cases.

Akola district including Akola city, the Amravati district including Amravati city, the Washim district, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts did not report any new COVID-19 infections.

No COVID-19 case was reported in the Hingoli district and Parbhani city during the day. Also, no fresh COVID-19 death was reported in this region.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 65,44,325, deaths 1,38,870, recoveries 63,64,027, active cases 37,860, total tests 5,81,58,000.