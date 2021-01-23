MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra sees 2,697 new COVID-19 cases, 3,694 recoveries; 56 die

With 56 patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall toll in the state went up to 50,740, it said in a release.

PTI
January 23, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,697 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 20,06,354, the state Health Department said.

A total of 3,694 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,10,521, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 43,870 active cases.

