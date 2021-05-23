Maharashtra sees 26,672 new COVID-19 cases, 594 deaths; over 29,000 recover

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 26,672 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 594 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 55,79,897 and the toll to 88,620 while 29,177 patients recovered during the day, the health department said.

The tally of recoveries so far in Maharashtra now stands at 51,40,272, it said, adding the state is now left with 3,48,395 active cases.

Mumbai reported 1,427 fresh cases and 49 fatalities, raising the overall count of infections to 6,96,910 and the toll to 14,565. The Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and its satellite towns, reported 3,678 new cases and 87 deaths, which increased the overall caseload to 15,08,663 and the number of fatalities to 26,855, the department said.

The Nashik division added 3,037 cases including 1,589 in Ahmednagar district excluding the city. The Pune division reported 6,613 infections including 1,488 cases in Solapur district excluding the city, it said.

The Kolhapur division added 4,894 new cases which included 1,394 in Kolhapur district excluding the city and 1,431 cases in rural Sangli sans the city.

The Aurangabad division added 1,290 cases, Latur division 1,923, Akola division 3,262, and Nagpur division 1,975, as per the department. With 2,90,155 tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 3,30,13,516.

Currently, 26,96,306 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 21,771 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra: Positive 55,79,897, deaths 88,620, recoveries 51,40,272, active cases 3,48,395, total tests 3,30,13,516, tests today 2,90,155.