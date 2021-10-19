Maharashtra sees 1,638 fresh COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths, 2,791 recoveries

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,638 new coronavirus positive cases and 49 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 65,94,820 and the toll to 1,39,865, while 2,791 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra has risen to 64,24,547, leaving the state with 26,805 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.42 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,32,467 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,12,48,820, the official said. Four districts and six municipal corporations in the state did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases, he said.

Mumbai reported 314 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths and Pune city 123 infections and one fatality.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 615 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 497 cases in the Pune region, the official said.

The Nashik region reported 311 new cases, Kolhapur 90, Latur 61, and Aurangabad 38. Akola region and the Nagpur region added 13 cases each, he said.

Among the 49 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest 14 were reported from the Nashik region, followed by 11 in Kolhapur region, and 10 each in the Pune region and the Mumbai region.

Latur region saw three deaths due to COVID-19 and Akola one. Nagpur region and Aurangabad region did not report any fresh fatalities due to COVID-19, he said.

A total of 2,09,798 people are in home isolation in the state and another 928 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,94,820, new cases 1,638, total deaths 1,39,865, recoveries 64,24,547, active cases 26,805, total tests 6,12,48,820.