Maharashtra schools to reopen from October 4: Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra schools will reopen for Classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and Classes 8 to 12 in urban areas. Gaikwad further said that school students will be allowed to attend classes only with the consent of their parents.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from October 4 for Classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and Classes 8 to 12 in urban areas, Maharashtra Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad said on September 24.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Maharashtra minister said: “Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from October 4. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved this; the task force and health department have also approved the decision of reopening schools in the state.”

She added: “In rural areas classes will resume from std 5th to 12th and in urban areas from std 8th to 12th. Govt is making efforts to bring back children to schools. Local authorities have been given powers.”

Also read: In-depth | To open or not to open: Debates on importance of education vs health grow louder as schools reopen

Gaikwad further said that Maharashtra school students will be allowed to attend classes only with the consent of their parents. Additionally, attendance will not be made compulsory for any beneficiary scheme or exams.

In the meanwhile, students will be able to attend classes online too if they so wish to. Further, the content will be available on YouTube as well, Varsha Gaikwad said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced it would resume offline classes from August 17 and also released the SOPs for the same. However, at the time, the state’s task force on COVID-19 had not assented to the decision.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Maharashtra #School reopening
first published: Sep 24, 2021 06:22 pm

