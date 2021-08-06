Maharashtra schools reopening from August 17. Check details here

Repressentational image

Maharashtra will reopen schools from August 17 for students of classes five to eight in rural areas, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on August 6.

However, schools in cities will reopen for students of classes eight to 12.

Varsha Gaikwad said: “We will reopen schools for students from class 5 to 8 in rural areas from August 17. In cities, we will reopen class 8 to 12 while following COVID-19 protocol.”

The announcement comes days after Maharashtra relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is low.

Notably, on July 12, 2021, Maharashtra had opened 5,947 schools in rural areas for offline classes for classes 8 to 12. The schools located in areas where no COVID-19 cases had been detected were reopened. However, shortly after Maharashtra schools were reopened, 613 students were found to be COVID-19 positive in Solapur district, India Today reported.