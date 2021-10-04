Maharashtra schools reopen from today: Check key guidelines

In rural areas of Maharashtra, all the schools restarted physical classes for standards 5 to 12, while in urban areas in-person education began again for those in standards 8 to 12. (Representative image)

Physical classes in schools across Maharashtra resumed from October 4 amid a decline in COVID-19 cases. In rural areas, all the schools restarted physical classes for standards 5 to 12 while in urban areas in-person education began again for those in standards 8 to 12.

The state government has not allowed the resumption of physical classes yet for standards 1 to 7 in urban areas and standards 1 to 4 in rural areas.

“Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere,” tweeted Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on the day.

Before this, schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.

The decision for reopening of schools was taken after consulting health officials, as well as the state government's COVID-19 task force, said Gaikwad.

A survey was also conducted by the school education department in the state. In the survey, more than 70 percent of parents favoured reopening of schools, she said.

In July, the Maharashtra government had allowed schools to restart physical classes in the rural areas where COVID-19 prevalence was negligible. The decision mainly benefited Vidarbha region. But schools in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune remained closed.

Here are the key things to know as schools reopened in Maharashtra:

- It is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes “Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend,” said Gaikwad.

- The school education department has given the powers to implement the decision of resuming physical classes as per local conditions to district collectors.

- Every school will have to conduct a parent-teacher meeting and apprise parents about precautions as well as the immediate steps to be taken by the school administration in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Students need to maintain social distancing inside classrooms and wear masks all the time.

- The schools will function with staggered hours.

- Time to time sanitisation of classrooms and school campus

- Schools will have to set up health clinics