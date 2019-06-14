App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra resident docs on 1-day strike in support of agitating West Bengal junior doctors

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said junior doctors at government hospitals in the state will not perform surgeries or attend to out-patient departments (OPDs) between 8 am and 5 pm Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Around 4,500 resident doctors in Maharashtra stayed away from work on Friday in solidarity with the ongoing junior doctors' protest in West Bengal.

However, emergency services will not be affected, it said.

However, emergency services will not be affected, it said.

"We will not be treating any patients in routine OPDs or carry out surgeries or take rounds of wards. Doctors posted on emergency duties will not participate in the protest," a resident doctor, who is a member of MARD, said.

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since Tuesday demanding better security at workplace after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the hospital.

The Indian Medical Association has declared Friday "All India Protest Day" against the assault on junior doctors.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:56 am

