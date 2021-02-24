English
Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new coronavirus cases, 80 deaths

PTI
February 24, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST
The rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued unabated on Wednesday with the state reporting 8,807 new infections, taking its total count to 21,21,119, the health department said.

With 80 new fatalities being reported during the day, the state's death toll rose to 51,937, it added.

The increase in cases was steep considering that on Tuesday, the state had reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases.

Of 80 deaths, 27 took place in the past 48 hours, while 22 were from the last week. The remaining 31 deaths were from the period before that, officials said. As many as 2,772 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total of recoveries to 20,08,623.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Feb 24, 2021 08:42 pm

