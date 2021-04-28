Maharashtra reports over 66,350 new COVID-19 cases in a day

A man walks with his bicycle in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during a weekend lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 10, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Maharashtra on April 27 reported 66,358 new COVID-19 positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44.10 lakh and the death toll to 66,179, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the city's overall tally to 6.35 lakh and the toll to 12,920.

A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36.69 lakh, a health official said. Of the 895 fatalities, 392 occurred in the last 48 hours and 179 in the last week. While the rest 324 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, these figures were added to the toll now, the official explained.

Maharashtra is now left with 6,72,434 active cases, the official said. With 2,82,719 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2.62 crore, the official said.

Currently, 42,64,936 people are in the home quarantine, while 30,146 people are in the institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, the health department said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 83.21 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 percent, the department said. The case positivity rate is 16.80 per cent.department said.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellite towns, recorded 10,031 new cases and 118 deaths, taking the caseload to 13,35,613 and the toll to 22,873, the official said.

After Mumbai city, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation reported 18 deaths, followed by 15 in Raigad and 10 in Navi Mumbai, the official said. The Nashik division reported 17,064 new cases including 3,598 in Nashik city.

The Pune division saw 12,215 fresh infections, including 4,021 in Pune city, 3,129 in Pune district and 1,928 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad city. Of 122 fatalities in the Pune division, 62 occurred in Pune city followed by 18 in Satara and 13 in Solapur city, the official said.

The Nagpur division registered 11,773 new infections, including 4,513 in Nagpur city and 2,382 in Nagpur district. Bhandara, Wardha and Chandrapur city also reported 1,167, 777 and 1,425 new cases, respectively.