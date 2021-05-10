Maharashtra reports lowest daily COVID-19 tally since March; 1,794 new cases in Mumbai
The state's overall COVID-19 caseload stands at 51,38,973. With 61,607 recoveries being reported in the past 24 hours, the state has discharged 44,69,426 patients after full recovery so far.
May 10, 2021 / 10:21 PM IST
Representational image (Source: Reuters)
After adding around 60,000 new COVID-19 cases almost daily for the past two months, Maharashtra, for the first time since March, reported less than 40,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The state had reported 39,544 coronavirus cases on March 31.
Maharashtra had added 48,401 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, which dipped further on May 10 to 37,236 fresh coronavirus infections. With 549 fatalities being added in the past 24 hours, the state’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 76,398, the state health department said.
Maharashtra’s overall coronavirus caseload now stands at 51,38,973. With 61,607 recoveries being reported in the past 24 hours, the state has discharged 44,69,426 COVID-19 patients after full recovery so far. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 86.97 percent as on May 10.
Notably, on May 10, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai also saw a marked dip in daily coronavirus cases being added. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai added 1,794 coronavirus cases and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is also the lowest since March. The last time Mumbai’s daily COVID-19 case count had been lower than 2,000 was on March 16, when it had reported 1,922 fresh coronavirus infections.
With the addition of 74 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the city’s toll climbed to 13,891. Mumbai’s active COVID-19 caseload dipped to 45,534, with 3,580 recoveries being reported in one day. As per BMC data, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the city has increased to 91 percent. Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here