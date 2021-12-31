Maharashtra reports jump in cases with 5,368 COVID-19 infections, 22 deaths

In a major spike, Maharashtra reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections and 198 cases of the Omicron variant, the state health department said.

The day before, the state had recorded 3,900 new COVID-19 cases.

The deaths of 22 coronavirus patients were reported on Thursday.

One of them, a 52-year-old man with a travel history to Nigeria who died of a heart attack on December 28, tested positive for Omicron on Thursday. But his death had nothing to do with the infection, the health bulletin said.

The patient had been admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. He also had diabetes for the last 13 years, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The caseload of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 66,70,754, while death toll reached 1,41,518.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 18,217.

In a span of 10 days — from December 21 to 30 — the new daily cases surged from 825 to 5,368.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone.

But as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city reported 153 Omicron cases during the day, including 141 patients who had not traveled abroad recently. The difference in state and BMC figures could not be reconciled.

The tally of Omicron cases found in the the state so far went up to 450.

Of the 198 Omicron cases reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) during the day, only 30 patients had recent international travel history.

Four Omicron cases were reported in Thane city, while Satara, Nanded and the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations reported one case each.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai region recorded 4,556 cases, Pune 512, Nashik 107, Kolhapur 64, Nagpur 44, Aurangabad 33, Latur 28, Akola 14.

The Pune region recorded 15 deaths, Latur four, Mumbai three deaths.

Nagpur, Akola, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nashik regions did not report any death.

The health department said that 1,193 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 65,07,330.

The state's recovery rate stands at 97.55 per cent.

Currently, 1,33,748 people are in home quarantine and 1,078 others are in institutional quarantine, it added.

Nine districts and three municipal corporations did not report any fresh COVID-19 case.

As many as 1,18,543 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of tests conducted to 6,88,87,303.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: New cases 5,368; Total cases - 66,70,754; Active cases 18,217; Total deaths 1,41,518; Recovery count 65,07,330, Total tests: 6,88,87,303.