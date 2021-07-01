MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra reports 9,195 COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

The state reported about 600 fewer new cases but over 100 more fatalities compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 9,771 new infections and 141 deaths.

PTI
July 01, 2021 / 09:56 PM IST

Maharashtra reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took its infection tally to 60,70,599, the health department said.

With 252 fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,22,197, it added.

Of 252 deaths reported on Thursday, 206 had occurred in the last 48 hours and 46 in the last week, the official release said.

As many as 8,634 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 58,28,535.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The positivity rate is 14.5 per cent.

There are 1,16,667 active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.

State capital Mumbai recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,22,878, while the death toll in the city increased to 15,472 with 21 fresh fatalities.

As many as 536 new cases were found in Pune city, taking its tally to 4,94,647, while the death toll there rose to 8,270 as 105 fatalities were reported in the city though it included some earlier unreported fatalities too.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 23, 253, 67, 23 and 11 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 60,70,599, New cases 9,195,

Total deaths 1,22,197, Total recoveries 58,28,535, Active cases-1,16,667, Total tests conducted 4,18,75,217.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra coronavirus cases
first published: Jul 1, 2021 09:56 pm

