Maharashtra reports 8,085 fresh COVID-19 cases, 231 deaths

Currently 6,21,377 people are in home quarantine and 3,584 in institutional quarantine.

PTI
June 29, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST

Maharashtra reported 8,085 new COVID-19 cases and 231 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 60,51,633 and death toll to 1,21,804, the health department said in a release.

As many as 8,623 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours since Monday evening, pushing the number of recovered patients to 58,09,548.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 2.01 per cent. The positivity rate in the state is 14.62 per cent.

Currently 6,21,377 people are in home quarantine and 3,584 in institutional quarantine. There are 1,17,098 active COVID-19 patients in the state.

State capital Mumbai recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally to 7,21,516, while its death toll increased to 15,426 with 12 new fatalities.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

As many as 281 new cases were reported in Pune municipal limits, taking the western Maharashtra city's infection tally to 4,93,806, while its death toll remained unchanged at 8,165 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 12, 208, 42, 11 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 60,51,633, New cases 8,085, Total deaths 1,21,804, Total recoveries 58,09,548, Active cases 1,17,098, Total tests conducted 4,13, 98,501.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra coronavirus cases
first published: Jun 29, 2021 09:59 pm

