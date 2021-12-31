Maharashtra reports 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 198 new Omicron cases

The number of Omicron patients recovered in Maharashtra has risen to 125. (Representative image: AP)

Maharashtra reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, including 190 in Mumbai alone, taking the tally of cases of this latest strain in the state up to 450, according to the Union Health Ministry’s update on December 31.

The state recorded 5,368 new coronavirus cases in this period, a spike of 1,468 cases from a day before, the data showed. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754. Of the total new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai alone reported 3,671 infections, as per the data.

The number of Omicron patients recovered in the state rose to 125. A total of 65,07,330 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in the state so far.

Following a surge in coronavirus cases, the state government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50. Not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering earlier.

The state government issued fresh guidelines on December 30 night, capping the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons. As per the new order, only 20 persons can attend last rites.

Meanwhile, the tally of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus has crossed 1,000 in the country on the back of Maharashtra reporting its highest single-day infection with the new strain.

According to the latest data available from the Centre, the total number of Omicron cases in the country is 1,270. Of these, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 45, followed by Delhi (320) and Kerala (109).