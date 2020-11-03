Maharashtra reports 4,909 COVID-19 cases, 6,973 recoveries; 120 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on November 3 increased to 16,92,693 with the addition of 4,909 new cases, while nearly 7,000 patients recovered from the infection, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 120 fresh deaths, pushing the fatality count to 44,248, he said.

A total of 6,973 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,31,277, the official said.

With this, the number of active patients in the state has dropped to 1,16,543.

Mumbai city reported 746 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall caseload to 2,59,857, while its death toll rose to 10,323 after 15 more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 91,20,515 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,492 new cases, raising the total count to 5,87,855.

A total of 17,832 people have died due to COVID-19 so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,28,383 and deaths at 9,675, the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,27,043 and death toll at 4,300, he said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,09,637 cases and 3,724 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's caseload stood at 63,488 and death count at 1,585.

The Latur division has reported 69,748 cases and 2,077 fatalities until now.

The Akola division has registered 53,287 cases, while 1,277 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

The Nagpur division has reported 1,51,061 infections and 3,627 fatalities so far, the official informed.

So far, there have been 2,191 COVID-19 patients who hail from other states but received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 151 have died so far, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,92,693, new cases: 4,909, deaths: 44,248 discharged: 15,31,277, active cases: 1,16,543, people tested so far: 91,20,515.