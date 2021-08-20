Maharashtra reports 4,365 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths

PTI

Maharashtra reported 4,365 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths on Friday, while 6,384 patients recovered from the viral infection, a health department official said.

The state's infection tally thus rose to 64,15,935, while the death toll reached 1,35,672.

Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra did not record a single active COVID-19 case for the fifth day in a row.

As many as 6,384 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,21,305. There are 55,454 active cases in Maharashtra.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent. As many as 2,06,848 coronavirus tests were conducted since Thursday evening, pushing the total of tests conducted so far to 5,19,21,798.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 577 new infections, followed by Satara at 554. Satara district also recorded the highest 17 deaths during the day.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,858 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 890 cases in the Kolhapur region. The Nashik region reported 699 new cases, Mumbai 696, Latur 161, Aurangabad 29, Akola 18 and the Nagpur region recorded 14 new cases.

Of 105 deaths reported during the day, the highest 33 fatalities were reported from the Pune region, followed by 32 in Kolhapur and 12 in the Mumbai region.

Nashik and Latur regions reported 10 and five deaths, respectively. Akola and Nagpur regions reported eight and five deaths, respectively, while no death was reported in the entire Aurangabad division.

Mumbai city reported 319 new cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 201 infections and one fresh fatality. Among 55,454 patients currently under treatment in the state, Pune district accounts for the highest 12,558.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,15,935, New cases 4,365, Death toll 1,35,672, New deaths 105, Recoveries 62,21,305, Active cases 55,454, Total tests conducted so far 5,19,21,798.