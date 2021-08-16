Maharashtra reports 4,145 new COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths, 5,811 recoveries

Image: Shutterstock

Maharashtra reported 4,145 new coronavirus cases and 100 fresh fatalities on Monday, taking the infection tally to 63,96,805 and the death toll to 1,35,139, a state health department official said.

Notably, Nandurbar district in North Maharashtra does not have a single active case of coronavirus currently, making it free of the infection for now.

The official said 5,811 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 61,95,744.

Maharashtra now has 62,452 active cases. The state has 3,53,129 people in home quarantine and 2,530 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 96.86 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent, he said. The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,11,11,895, of which 1,52,165 tests were done in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Notably, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalna, Parbhani, Akola and Wardha districts and Dhule, Jalgaon, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Parbhani, Nanded, Amaravati, and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, he said.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest new infections at 660 followed by Solapur at 584, while Aurangabad topped the list of fatalities with 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest new cases at 1,799 followed by 600 cases in the Kolhapur region.

Among the other regions, Nashik reported 769 cases, Mumbai 465, Latur 169, Akola 21, while Aurangabad and Nagpur regions registered 11 infections each, the official said. Out of the 100 fatalities, the highest 46 were reported from the Aurangabad region, followed by 19 from the Kolhapur region, he said.

Significantly, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatality, while the Pune region registered 17 fatalities, Mumbai 11, Nashik five and the Latur region two.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 195 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while Pune city reported 148 infections, but no fresh death.

Among the 62,452 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 14,610, he said. The official said among the 61,95,744 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 10,71,040 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,96,805; new cases 4,145; total deaths 1,35,139; total recoveries 61,95,744; active cases 62,452; total tests 5,11,11,895.

