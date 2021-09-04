MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra reports 4,130 COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 52,025 active cases.

PTI
September 04, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,130 new coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities, the state health department said. The infection tally in the state thus rose to 64,82,117 while the death toll reached 1,37,707.

The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 52,025 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Hingoli as well as rural parts of Chandrapur, Nanded, Akola and Nagpur districts and municipal corporations of Parbhani, Jalgaon and Dhule did not report any fresh COVID-19 case.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 730 new cases, followed by rural parts of Pune with 506 infections.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Among districts, highest number of fatalities were also reported in rural parts of Ahmednagar district where 17 patients succumbed since Friday evening.

Of eight regions, the Pune region saw the highest 1,560 new cases coming to light, followed by 951 infections in the Mumbai region.

Nashik region reported 857 fresh infections, Kolhapur 547, Latur 146, Aurangabad 24, Akola 27 and Nagpur region 18 new cases. Pune region recorded the highest 20 deaths during the day, followed by Nashik region with 19 deaths.

Notably, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh deaths due to COVID-19. Mumbai region recorded 13 deaths, Kolhapur nine and Latur three deaths. Mumbai city witnessed 413 new cases and four deaths while Pune city saw 218 fresh infections and no fatality. Pune district has also the highest 15,469 active cases.

With 1,72,875 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far reached 5,46,60,825. A total of 3,02,196 people are in home quarantine and 2,013 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,82,117, New cases 4,130, Total deaths 1,37,707, New deaths 64, Total recoveries 62,88,851, Active cases 52,025, Total tests conducted 5,46,60,825.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra coronavirus cases
first published: Sep 4, 2021 09:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.