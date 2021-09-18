Maharashtra reports 3,391 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,391 new coronavirus cases and 80 fatalities, a health official said. It took the state's infection tally to 65,18,502 and death toll to 1,38,469, he added.

As many as 3,841 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,28,561.

There are 47,919 active cases in the state now. The state has 2,83,445 people in home quarantine and another 1,812 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.09 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 percent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,68,74,491 after 1,65,363 samples were tested during the day.

Mumbai reported 478 new cases and six deaths as per the state data, taking the total of cases detected in the city to 7,37,678 and death toll to 16,048.

