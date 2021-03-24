Maharashtra reports 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, highest spike so far

PTI

Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, a health official said.

This took the state's overall caseload to 25,64,881.

Before this, the state's highest daily spike of 30,535 cases was recorded on March 21.

With 95 new deaths, the fatality count rose to 53,684, the official said.

As 15,098 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count reached 22,62,593. The number of active COVID- 19 cases now is 2,47,299, he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai city reported its highest single-day tally of 5,190 cases, which pushed its overall tally to 3,74,641. As many as 11,610 people have died so far in the city.

Mumbai's two neighbouring cities Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli- reported 566 and 929 new cases respectively.

Pune city and its neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,566 and 1,828 new cases respectively.

Aurangabad city reported 899 cases on Wednesday.

In Nagpur city of Vidarbha region 2,965 new cases were found.

In North Maharashtra region, Nashik city reported 859 cases, while Jalgaon district recorded 725 new cases.

With 1,40,844 tests conducted during the day, the state has so far carried out 1,87,25,307 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 25,64,881, new cases: 31,855, death toll: 53,684, discharged: 22,62,593, active cases: 2,47,299, people tested so far: 1,87,25,307.