Maharashtra reports 2,438 COVID-19 cases, 4,286 recoveries; 40 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,71,552 with the addition of 2,438 fresh cases on Monday, the state health department said.

With 40 more deaths, the state's coronavirus fatality count rose to 50,101, it said in a statement here.

The department said of the 40 deaths, 22 took place in the past 48 hours, five last week and the remaining 13 occurred in the period before the last week.

A total of 4,286 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,67,988, the department said.

There are now 52,288 active cases in the state, it added.