Maharashtra reports 2,069 COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths; 3,616 patients recover

PTI

Maharashtra reported 2,069 new coronavirus cases and 43 fatalities on Tuesday, a health department official said here. It took the state's infection tally to 65,81,677 and death toll to 1,39,621, he added.

As many as 3,616 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the count of recovered cases to 64,07,936.

Maharashtra now has 30,525 active cases. There are 2,31,099 people in home quarantine and another 1,131 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far rose to 6,04,20,515 after 1,16,775 samples were examined since Monday evening.

Among districts, Mumbai reported the highest number of new infections at 418 besides two deaths, which took the state capital's caseload to 7,49,459 and death toll to 16,164.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 758 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 668 in the Pune region.

The Nashik region reported 375 new cases, Kolhapur 145, Latur 73, Aurangabad 38 and Akola and Nagpur regions six new cases each.

Of 43 new fatalities, the highest 21 were reported from the Pune region, followed by eight fatalities from the Nashik region.

The Mumbai region reported four deaths, Kolhapur seven, Latur two and Akola region one death. Aurangabad and Nagpur regions reported zero fatalities. Pune city reported 121 new infections and two fatalities.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,81,677; New cases 2,069; Total deaths 1,39,621; Recoveries 64,07,936; Active cases 30,525, Total tests 6,04,20,515.