Maharashtra reports 1,825 new COVID-19 cases; 21 die, 2,879 recover

PTI

Maharashtra reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a much higher recovery figure at 2,879, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

A dozen districts, out of the total 36, did not did not report any new cases of the respiratory disease.

With the additions of new cases, up nearly 190 from a day ago, and fresh fatalities, down more than half from the previous day, the state's infection tally shot up to 65,96,645, while the death toll rose to 1,39,886, he said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,638 coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths. The official said with 2,879 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases increased to 64,27,426.

The state now has 25,728 active cases. He said Maharashtra has 2,05,205 people in home isolation and another 1,004 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.43 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,13,70,390, of which 1,21,570 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As many as 12 districts and four municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases, according to the official.

Mumbai district reported the highest 462 new infections in the state.

Among the eight regions (each consisting of a set of districts) of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 818 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 519 cases in the Pune region.

The Nashik region reported 311 new cases, Kolhapur 92, Latur 45, Aurangabad 18, Nagpur 16 and the Akola region six, he said.

According to the official, among the 21 fresh fatalities, the highest seven were reported from the Mumbai region, followed by five in Pune, four in Nashik, three in Latur and two in the Kolhapur region.

Nagpur, Aurangabad and Akola regions did not report any coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours, he said.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 462 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 116 infections, but no fresh fatality.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,96,645; new cases 1,825; total deaths 1,39,866; recoveries 64,27,426; active cases 25,728; total tests 6,13,70,390.