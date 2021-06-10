Maharashtra reports 12,207 COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 12,207 coronavirus positive cases and 393 fatalities, which took the state's infection count to 58,76,087 and death toll to 1,03,748, the health department said.

Thursday's case count is slightly higher than what the state had been reporting over the last three days.

The number of daily cases in the state had dipped to around 10,000 in the past few days. The state had reported 9,927 cases on March 9 this year. A total of 11,449 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 56,08,753. The state's recovery rate is 95.45 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent.

As many as 2,28,611 tests were conducted during the day, taking the overall test count to 3,73,56,704. There are 1,60,693 active cases in the state at present.

Mumbai reported 655 cases and 22 deaths. With this, its tally increased to 7,13,495 and death toll to 15,055.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,058 cases and 145 deaths during the day. Its total case count is now 15,56, 872, while the death toll is 29,339.

Nashik division reported 2,486 cases, including 826 in Nashik city, 743 in Ahmednagar district, 667 in Nashik district.

Pune division reported 2,595 cases, including 848 in Satara district, while Kolhapur division witnessed 3,731 cases, including 1050 in Kolhapur district and 893 in Sangli district.

Aurangabad division reported 230 cases, Latur division 369 cases, Akola division 435 cases and Nagpur division reported 303 cases.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 58,76,087; death toll 1,03,748; recoveries 56,08,753; active cases 1,60,693; total tests 3,73,56,704; tests today 2,28,611.