Maharashtra reports 11 new Omicron cases, tally reaches 65

Representative image

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 65, the health department said here.

“As reported by the National Institute of Virology, 11 more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron,'' it said in a release.

Eight cases came to light following screening at the Mumbai airport while one case each was found at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai, the release added.

Of the eight cases detected in Mumbai, one each is from Kerala, Gujarat and neighbouring Thane district, while other patients are residents of Mumbai itself.

Two of these patients had arrived from Uganda (via Dubai), four from the UK and two from Dubai. Two of them are minor.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Barring the two under-18 patients, others are vaccinated, and all eight are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, the health department added.

The 13-year-old daughter of an Omicron-infected patient from Osmanabad in central Maharashtra was also found to be infected by the new variant. She has no symptoms, the release said.

Elsewhere, a 19-year-old man from Navi Mumbai who had arrived from Kenya via Hyderabad tested positive for Omicron. He is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms, officials said.