MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra: Report proposes 'Mumbai Plus' approach for COVID-19 vaccination planning and unlocking

The report 'Turning the Tide: Is Mumbai Ready for the Next Wave?', prepared by the Observor and Research Foundation (ORF), looks at the specifics of the first and second waves of the pandemic, detailing lessons learnt from oxygen and medicine supply and vaccination issues.

PTI
July 31, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

A think-tank has recommended a 'Mumbai Plus' approach for COVID-19 vaccination planning, opening up of public transportation and planned unlocking of the metropolitan region.

The report 'Turning the Tide: Is Mumbai Ready for the Next Wave?', prepared by the Observor and Research Foundation (ORF), looks at the specifics of the first and second waves of the pandemic, detailing lessons learnt from oxygen and medicine supply and vaccination issues. It also considers the hidden groups—migrants, crematorium and graveyard staff, and ASHA workers—who bore the brunt of the crisis, the ORF said in a statement.

The report recommends a 'Mumbai Plus' approach for vaccination planning, opening up public transportation and planned unlocking of the region.

The ORF said Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray released the report and stressed the need for an integrated approach for governing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other urban clusters in the state.

“One City, One Administration is the way ahead,” the Tourism and Environment Minister said as per the release. Thackeray also said the lessons learnt from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in large urban areas has made it necessary to look at an integrated approach of governing cities with all authorities working in tandem, the ORF said.
PTI
Tags: #COVID-19 Vaccination #Mumbai Plus
first published: Jul 31, 2021 08:26 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.