Maharashtra releases 5-level 'unlock' strategy, lockdown to be lifted in districts with less than 5% positivity rate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 30 said that the current lockdown restrictions will continue in the state, with some easing. (Image: AP)

The Maharashtra government on June 3 released a five-level "unlock strategy". The lockdown, as per the revised strategy, would reportedly be lifted in districts with less than 5 percent positivity rate and below 25 percent oxygen bed occupancy.

"We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the state on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions," state Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

In level-1 of the unlock plan - that would come into effect in 18 districts with less than 5 percent positivity and below 25 percent oxygen bed occupancy - restaurants, malls, shops, public places and tourist destinations would be allowed to operate, News18 reported citing the government order.

Public and private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon and beauty parlours would also be permitted to reopen in the districts placed under level-1, the report added.

The districts or cities placed under level-1 include Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Vardha.

Under level-2 of the unlock strategy, Section 144 of CrPC which bars the assembly of four or more persons in public would remain applicable in districts with higher caseload.

The restaurants, gyms, salons and beauty parlours would be allowed to operate only at 50 percent occupancy, whereas, restrictions on number of people in marriage events would continue to remain imposed. Local trains would not be allowed in districts falling under level-2.

In Mumbai, the partial curbs would continue as the city is reporting marginally above 5 percent test positivity rate, and has been placed under level-2. The local trains - considered as the Mumbai's main mode of commutation - would remain barred for usage by non-essential workers.

"Mumbai is still in level 2, if it reaches level 1, local train services will be resumed," Wadettiwar said.

Other districts falling under level-2 are Ahmednagar, Amaravati, and Hingoli. Meanwhile, Akola, Beed, Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara have been placed under the more stringent level-3 category of curbs, the reports said.

The districts placed under level-4 include Pune and Raigad. Under level-5 of the curbs, an e-pass would reportedly be mandatory for commutation.

The state government has also reportedly waived off requirement to carry RTPCR report for intra-state transport. For inter-state travel, a separate is of guidelines is expected to be issued.

The unlock strategy by the state government was announced four days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended the lockdown-like curbs till June 15. His decision had disappointed a section of traders and small businesses, who had demanded the government to lift the restrictions in view of the dwindling infection rate.

Maharashtra, over the past few days, has been reporting a test positivity rate at around 8.3 percent - way lower than over 25 percent recorded in early April. As per the last update issued on June 2, the state had recorded 15,169 new COVID-19 cases and 285 more deaths. The tally of active cases has come down to 2,16,016.