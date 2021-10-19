Maharashtra relaxes Covid curbs, shops to stay open till 11 pm, restaurants till midnight

Representational image

Shops in Maharashtra can remain open till 11 pm and restaurants can operate till midnight, the state government said on October 19.

The timings were announced a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his meeting with the state's COVID-19 Task Force, decided to extend the operational hours of shops and restaurants.



Restaurants & eateries can now remain open till 12 midnight, while shops and establishments can stay open till 11 pm with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/HqPXctl620

The Maharashtra government has also permitted amusement parks to reopen from October 22 . However, water rides will continue to remain prohibited.

The timings of shops and eateries have been extended in view of the festive season, as a shorter duration could have led to more crowding, the government said.

"In the wake of the upcoming festival season, it is now felt that restrictions on time of functioning for various establishment like shops, restaurants, hotels, etc. will lead to more crowding in the shorter duration in which they arc currently allowed to function," stated the order issued by state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

"All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight i.e till 12 AM and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 PM," it said.

Maharashtra, which is one of the states to be severely hit by both the waves of pandemic, has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases since June.

As per the last update issued by the health department on October 18, the state has recorded 1,485 new infections and 27 deaths in the preceding 24 hours. The active caseload has dropped to 28,008.