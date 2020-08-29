Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of16,867 new coronavirus cases, 328 deaths

Maharashtra on August 29 reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed its case tally to 7,64,281, the state health department said.

With 328 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,103, it said in a release.

The earlier highest one-day increase in number of patients was 14,888 on August 26. There are 1,85,131 active cases. 11,541 patients were discharged during the day, taking total recoveries to 5,54,711.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,432 new cases and 31 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 1,43,389 and death toll to 7,596.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,971.

Pune city reported 1,972 new cases and 32 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 98,573 and death toll is 2,507.

So far 40,12,059 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,64,281, New cases 16, 867, Deaths 24,103, Recoveries 5,54,711, Active cases 1,85,131 and people tested so far 40,12,059.