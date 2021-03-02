Maharashtra records 7,863 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths

PTI

Maharashtra reported 7,863 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday which took the state's caseload to 21,69,330, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 52,238 with 54 new fatalities, he said.

On Monday, after reporting more than 8,000 cases for five days, the state had witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections at 6,397 cases.

On Tuesday 6,332 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 20,36,790.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.89 percent while the fatality rate is 2.41 percent, the official said.

Out of 1,64,21,879 COVID-19 samples tested so far, 21,69,330 tested positive, at a positivity rate of 13.21 per cent. 75,521 new tests were conducted during the day. Currently 3,55,784 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 in institutional quarantine while there are 79,093 active COVID-19 patients.

In Mumbai, 849 new COVID-19 cases were reported taking the city's tally to 3,27,621, while its death toll increased to 11,481 with two new fatalities.

As many as 703 new cases were detected in Pune city which took its tally to 2,10,399 and with three new deaths, the death toll in the city has gone up to 4,578.

Nagpur and Amravati municipal corporation areas in eastern Maharashtra reported 809 and 483 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Out of 79,093 active COVID-19 cases, the highest 15,872 are in Pune district, followed by Nagpur and Thane with 9,926 and 8,366 patients, respectively.

In Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding areas, total of 1,649 new cases were found, taking its tally to 7,29,202, while eight fresh fatalities took the death toll in the region to 19,840.

In Pune division, 1,394 new COVID-19 cases were reported, pushing the tally of cases to 5,29,067, while seven fresh fatalities took the death toll to 11,760. In Kolhapur circle, 64 new cases were reported which took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,19,929, while the death toll increased to 4,070 with two fresh fatalities. With 1,372 new cases and seven fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur division increased to 2,29,862 and death toll to 4,839. In Aurangabad division, 345 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 81,152, and the death toll increased to 2,052 with five new fatalities, the official said. With 200 new cases and four fresh fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur division increased to 86,648 and death toll to 2,529.

In Akola division, 1,746 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 99,255, and the death toll increased to 1,786 with 11 new deaths, the official said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 21,69,330, New cases 7,863, Death toll: 52,238, Recovered: 20,36,790, Active cases: 79,093, Total tests: 1,64,21,879.