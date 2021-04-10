Maharashtra records 55,411 fresh COVID-19 cases, 309 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 55,411 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 309 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,43,951 and the toll to 57,638, the state health department said.

Maharashtra is now left with 5,36,682 active cases.

A total of 53,005 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 27,48,153, it said in a release.

The case recovery rate is 82.18 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

With 2,19,977 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,18,51,235, the department said.

The case positivity rate in Maharashtra is 15.3 per cent.

Currently, 30,41,080 people are in home quarantine while 25,297 others remain admitted in institutional quarantine in the state, it said.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 9,330 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the count of infections to 5,10,512 and the toll to 11,944.

Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and satellite towns, reported 18,241 new cases and 89 deaths during the day, raising the tally to 10,64,221 and the fatality count to 21,028, as per the department.

Nashik division added 7,856 cases, including 1,944 in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 11,749 infections, including 4,925 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division added 1,040 cases,Aurangabad division 2,190, Latur division 4,593, Akola division 1,369, and Nagpur division 8,373, including 3,696 cases in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,43,951, deaths 57,638, recoveries 27,48,153, active cases 5,36,682, total tests 2,18,51,235, tests today 2,19,977.