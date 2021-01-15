MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra records 3,145 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths

As many as 3,500 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,81,088.

January 15, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday reached 19,84,768 as it recorded 3,145 fresh cases of infection, said a state health official. The state also reported 45 deaths, taking the fatality count to 50,336, he said.

As many as 3,500 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,81,088. With this the number of active patients settled at 52,152.

Mumbai city reported 575 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,01,655, while its death toll rose to 11,229 of which eight were reported on Friday.

With 61,291 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 1,36,84,589. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,84,768, new cases: 3,145, death toll:50,336, discharged: 18,81,088, active cases: 52,152, people tested so far: 1,36,84,589.
