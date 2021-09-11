Maharashtra records 3,075 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

PTI

Maharashtra reported 3,075 new coronavirus infections and 35 fatalities on Saturday, a health official said. It took the tally of cases in the state to 64,94,254 and death toll to 1,38,096.

The day before, the state had reported 4,154 infections and 44 fatalities.

With 3,056 persons discharged from hospitals, the total of recovered patients reached 63,02,816 on Saturday.

The state has 2,95,772 people in home quarantine, 1,954 in institutional quarantine and 49,796 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 5,58,36,107 with 1,33,479 samples tested during the day.

The districts of Dhule, Hingoli, Akola, Nagpur and Wardha and municipal corporations of Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Parbhani and Amravati did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Ahmednagar district continued to report highest number of infections with 693 new cases on Saturday. It was followed by rural parts of Pune with 376 new infections, while Satara district reported the highest 12 fatalities in the state.

Among eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,018 new COVID-19 cases. Mumbai region reported 710 new cases, Kolhapur region 413, Latur 94, Aurangabad 17, Nagpur 10, and Akola region reported eight new cases.

Of 35 fatalities, the highest 17 were reported from Pune region, followed by eight fatalities in Kolhapur region.

Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatalities, while Mumbai region reported five deaths, Nashik three and Latur region reported two deaths.

Mumbai city recorded 361 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths as per the state government's data, while Pune city reported 144 new cases but no deaths.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 64,94,254, New cases- 3,075, Total deaths 1,38,096, New deaths 35, Total recoveries- 63,02,816, Active cases-49,796, Total tests conducted-5,58,36,107.