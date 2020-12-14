Maharashtra records 2,949 COVID-19 cases, 4,610 recoveries; 60 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,83,365 with the addition of 2,949 fresh cases on December 14, while more than 4,600 patients recovered from the infection, the health department said.

With 60 new deaths being reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 48,269, it said in a statement here.

A total of 4,610 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 17,61,615 so far, the department said.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 477, while the Nagpur Municipal Corporation areas saw a rise of 242 infections.

Pune city recorded 216 cases, the statement said. Of the total deaths reported on Monday, seven were from Mumbai city. In Nashik and Nagpur cities, six and five persons, respectively, died due to the disease.

Out of the total new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), accounted for 925. The MMR — which includes Mumbai city and its adjoining satellite towns, has till now reported 6,49,847 cases and 18,738 deaths.

The country's financial capital (BMC areas) alone has witnessed 2,91,113 cases and 10,984 deaths till now.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.54 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.56 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 5,04,406 people are in home quarantine and 4,335 are in institutional quarantine.

There are 72,383 active cases in the state at present. A total of 1,17,48,362 people have been tested across the state so far, the statement said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,83,365; new cases 2,949; deaths: 48,269; discharged 17,61,615; active cases: 72,383; people tested so far: 1,17,48,362.