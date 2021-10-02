Maharashtra records 2,696 COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

PTI

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections and 49 fatalities, the health department said. It took the state's COVID-19 caseload to 65,56,657 and death toll to 1,39,166.

As many as 3,062 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recoveries to 63,77,954.

On Saturday 1,64,096 samples were tested in the state, taking the total of coronavirus tests conducted so far to 5,90,74,660. The recovery rate of the state is 97.27 per cent and case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. There are 35,955 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 408 cases and six deaths on Saturday. The city's caseload rose to 7,43,816 and death toll to 16,122. The larger Mumbai division reported 890 new cases and 10 deaths.

Nashik division reported 563 new cases including 447 in Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 895 new cases, Kolhapur division 200 cases, Aurangabad division 34 and Latur division reported 97 new cases including 58 from Osmanabad district.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Akola division reported five new cases and Nagpur division 12 cases. Not a single death from COVID-19 was reported in Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur divisions.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,56,657, New cases 2,696, Death toll 1,39,166, Recoveries 63,77,954, Active cases 35,955, Total tests 5,90,74,660.