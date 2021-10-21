Maharashtra records 1,573 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

PTI

Maharashtra reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities on Thursday, the state health department said. It raised the caseload in the state to 65,98,218 and death toll to 1,39,925.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities.

With 2,968 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients increased to 64,30,394.

The state has 2,01,162 people in home quarantine and 1,007 people in institutional quarantine. There are 24,292 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.46 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 6,14,94,090 with 1,23,700 samples tested since Wednesday evening.

Seven districts and five municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai reported the highest 427 new infections among the districts. Of eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 708 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 458 cases from Pune region.

Nashik region reported 244 new cases, followed by Kolhapur with 88 cases, Latur 40, Aurangabad 18, Nagpur 12 and Akola region with five cases.

The highest 18 fatalities during the day were reported from Pune region, followed by eight fatalities in the Mumbai region.

Only Aurangabad region did not report any new death. Nashik region reported five deaths, Latur and Kolhapur three each and Nagpur and Akola regions one death each.

Mumbai witnessed 427 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 86 new cases and seven fresh fatalities. Pune district has the highest 6,771 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 65,98,218, New cases - 1,573, Total deaths-1,39,925, New deaths: 39, Total recoveries- 64,30,394, Active cases-24,292, Total tests conducted- 6,14,94,090.