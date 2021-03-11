Maharashtra records 14,000-plus new coronavirus cases, highest spike this year

PTI

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374, a health official said. With 57 fatalities, the death toll reached 52,667, he said.

On October 7 the state had reported 14,578 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined. As many as 7,193 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total of recoveries to 21,06,400. The number of active cases in the state crossed one lakh to reach 1,06,070. On November 6 the state had reported 1,02,099 active cases and the numbers had dwindled after that.

However, since February 14 new cases have surged.

Nagpur city recorded the highest 1,701 new cases, followed by 1,514 cases in Pune and 1,509 in Mumbai city.

The Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported 3,088 new cases, highest among the divisions.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,49,484 and death toll at 11,825.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,38,643 and four deaths took the fatality count to 11,519. Mumbai division reported 2,856 new cases and 11 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,49,849 and death toll to 19,921. Nashik division's case tally stood at 3,09,421 and death toll at 5,340.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,744 cases and 4,082 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 87,369 and death count at 2,081. Latur division has reported 90,144 cases until now and 2,556 fatalities. Akola division has reported 1,12,854 cases while 1,886 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has reported 2,46,363 infections and 4,886 fatalities so far. With 97,778 tests carried out on Thursday, the state has so far tested 1,72,13,312 samples for coronavirus.

There are 4,80,083 people in home quarantine while 4,719 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 57 deaths, 25 occurred in the last 48 hours and 19 in the last week. Remaining 13 deaths were from the period before the last week.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,66,374, new cases: 14,317, death toll: 52,667, discharged: 21,06,400, active cases: 1,06,070, people tested so far: 1,72,13,312.